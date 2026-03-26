Editorial: Robotics team wins big in competition last weekend

Belleville High School has been hosting the FIRST Michigan robotics competition since 2018, with two years off for COVID, but this is the first year they came off in the top alliance that will go on to state competition.

The Bellevillains 6615 team was a part of the Red Alliance, with other Red Alliance members from Gladstone and Ypsilanti. Those are the kids who will be heading to state next month.

There are 11,527 teams worldwide who are competing for top spots in their areas, hoping to get to the international competition. World finals are set for April 29 through May 2 in Houston, TX.

The BHS team got approval early from the school board to go to Houston, if invited. In 2025, it was a last-minute scramble to get permission and air fare and other details to go to Houston, but they got there and loved it.

Over the weekend, there was a power outage at the high school during the competition, but it was only for five minutes, and the generators kicked in and all was well.

We congratulate the Bellevillians and their mentors who work hard together and with others from other schools that they have come to know over the years.

We know they will make us all proud with the competition moving forward. We’ve got robotics teams all the way down to the elementary schools, so there’s no end to the wins coming up.