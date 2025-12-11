Editorial: Public invited to hear all about proposed VBT data center

A public meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Van Buren Township hall to discuss a proposed data center on 280 acres of property to the east of Haggerty Road and west of Hannan Road, north of the I-94 North Service Drive and up to I-275.

The postcards sent out to residents who live near the site say the township is putting on the meeting, but during the last meeting of the township board on Dec. 2, the meeting was not mentioned.

Developers quite often meet with the neighbors in a public meeting to explain what they want to do and get input from the residents. In other instances where this has happened with developers, the public later was told this meeting was between the developers and the neighbors to get the information out and make friends with the neighbors.

But, this postcard said the meeting is being held by the township, so you would have thought the officials would have mentioned it at the last meeting that was being cablecast and put on YouTube.

We can all understand that this is not going to be welcomed with open arms because of what’s going on around the state with data center proposals. We got a phone call from an upset resident of Haggerty Sub. before the postcards even went out. Other calls are coming in.

We’ll all want to know the details, so it’s good to know about this public meeting.