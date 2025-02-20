Editorial: Polar Plunge brings $46,800 to Special Olympics athletes

As usual with the annual event, crowds mobbed the Belleville Yacht Club on Saturday to witness the 100 or so participants who voluntarily jumped into a hole carved in icy Belleville Lake to raise money for those in Special Olympics.

The huge BYC parking lot was full and additional vehicles were directed to a next-door parking area that also filled up.

The BYC clubhouse was packed with supporters, Special Olympic athletes, and jumpers. U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was there to welcome people and support the effort to raise funds for those with special intellectural needs who participate in Special Olympics in Wayne County.

This was the Wayne County Polar Plunge and it raised $56,800 for the 1,200 Special Olympic athletes in the county, according to Sue Campbell, Motown Regional Manager for the Law Enforcement Torch Run and its Special Olympics Director.

The plunge is Law Enforcement Torch Run’s largest fundraising event. The money raised will help pay for uniforms, equipment, and competition registration fees for athletes throughout the year.

Many people worked to make this a success and we praise them all, including the BYC which provided its facilities, and the VBT Dive Team which prepared the plunging space in the lake the day before and kept people safe during the plunge.