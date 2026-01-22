Editorial: People need to hear what goes on at public meetings

One of our readers said he thought his hearing must be getting bad because he couldn’t hear what was being said at a Belleville City Council meeting because nobody else mentioned not being able to hear the council members speak.

Then others around him spoke up and said they didn’t comment because they thought it was something wrong with them for not being able to hear.

We have that problem at the Belleville meetings, but the council said the new building will be better and they have a sound system now, but don’t use it. We know.

Sumpter Township meetings are hard to hear because officials explain if they talk too loudly the sound system reacts. So, they speak softly.

In Van Buren Township the sound is pretty good unless speakers turn away from the microphones and then it’s hard to hear. If you are trying to go to a meeting via channel 12, the sound is bad, with noises over the sound. YouTube is better.

The school board meetings’ acoustics are bad, but the district bought some ear devices to share with the public so they can hear when the speakers turn away from their microphones.

Most meetings are recorded so the public can see and hear them later, but when a member of the public speaks from the audience, you can’t hear them because they are not near the microphone. The chairpersons should not allow that. We miss a lot.

Please, public officials, help us hear you!