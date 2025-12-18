Editorial: Parents shocked by video of student beating on teacher

Last week, parents were shocked by a video on social media showing a Belleville High School student whaling away with his fists on a teacher in the classroom. The teacher directed him to sit down and he just came closer to the teacher, bunched up his fists, and started punching. The teacher was able to get him under control and the video ended.

One wonders who was recording this with a cell phone and if that person knew in advance that the student was going to attack the teacher. Students are not allowed to have their cell phones on during class, but students say very few adhere to that rule.

Belleville Police Chief Kris Faull said the teen was taken into custody after the assault. She said police tried repeatedly to get through to the Wayne County Juvenile Justice Detention Center and failed to get any return calls. They turned the teen over to the custody of his father. Meanwhile police are preparing criminal charges to submit to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, as required by law.

Some teachers report they are fearful in their jobs because, they say, the administration does not stand behind them when they try to discipline a student.

We know that parents are the ones who are responsible for disciplining their children, but in this culture fewer are doing so. One mother told me she was afraid of her teen and locked her bedroom door at night to protect herself.

If no one gets the kids under control, what will our society become?