Editorial: Memorial Day parade on Monday brings many units

Monday, May 26, is Memorial Day and this community will be able to enjoy its second year in a row of a hometown parade to honor those who have died protecting our country.

It’s a daytime parade, which is a plus for those with young ones and old ones, so we can all see where we’re going.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the Belleville High School parking lot and heads down W. Columbia Ave. toward Five Points, where it turns left onto Main Street. It will disburse near the museum.

Then, crowd members can walk over to the Veterans Memorial on High Street for the 11 a.m. ceremony where wreaths will be placed by dignatories and prayers and messages given. It’s usually a brief ceremony.

Then, it’s back to your Monday off from work to enjoy the rest of Memorial Day and put some flowers on your loved-ones’ graves.

But, the focus should be on those who were lost in the line of duty and that must be foremost in the marking of Memorial Day.

Our local VFW/PLAV post has been filled with volunteers who are aging and dying sooner than expected, we would assume from what they encountered during their service. Some younger veterans are stepping up, but will that be in time to keep the post from folding itself into the Romulus post? Volunteers needed.