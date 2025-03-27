Editorial: Independent sent many letters against Trump

We are a small, weekly newspaper dedicated to reporting on activities in a single zip code – 48111 – and yet we have been receiving dozens of letters from people who don’t live here about things that aren’t originating here. They want to use our pages for their complaints.

We refer to the campaign against the agenda of the newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump and the actions he and his appointees have taken since his inauguration.

We know this is a community where most of the residents are Democrats and so this rebellion against a Republican president is to be expected. But, there are Republicans here, too, and lots of independents. We try to be non-political and just report on what’s going on locally.

A man brought a letter into our office on Tuesday railing against Trump and signed by a man who lives in Clearbrook, Minn. We keep getting them by email, too. Six or so in a row that are exactly the same signed by people who don’t live here.

We don’t have room for opinions on federal and state news. That’s for the larger newspapers. We want to hear your comments about what’s going on here. We’re the only local outlet for news and if it happens in this area, this probably is the only place you can read about it. It’s important to keep the news as local as possible. The federal and state news is on TV and in daily papers and online. Put your opinions on those things in those venues. We stay local, local.