Editorial: Hope new attorneys hired in Sumpter are better behaved

As of Jan. 1, Sumpter Township has a new law firm on the job. At its Dec. 9 meeting it hired Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak P.C. of Wyandotte.

Present attorney Rob Young recommended the law firm and said he could work together with them covering all the many things a township attorney now needed to cover, more than one person could do.

We sure hope this new law firm will be more businesslike during the meetings. It would be nice if they sit in the audience rather than at the board table, the way they do in other municipalities.

Before I stopped going to Sumpter Township meetings, Young would regularly go off on tirades about what a terrible person I am and how the Independent just prints lies.

One such rant went on for 20 minutes. In all my 70 years of covering meetings, I’ve never seen an attorney act that rudely.

Of course, that encouraged board members to get on the attack, usually Tim Rush and Matt Oddy. One time, Rush was screaming at me that I couldn’t leave because he had more complaints to voice when I stood up to go to a library board meeting.

I’m pretty sure that was one the last Sumpter meetings I covered in person. Since then, I have covered it through videos and printed minutes. At least it’s some information to share with the residents. They deserve better.