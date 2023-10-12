Editorial: Harvest Fest to fill Saturday with lots of activities

Those who are interested in tractors – old and new – should have a great time at Belleville’s tractor parade, starting at about 11 a.m. and coming up Main Street.

Brad Traskos and his son Bradley have been working to get the owners of tractors to sign up for this event, that this year will park downtown for a while so people can touch the tractors and take pictures.

The tractor parade was a part of last year’s Harvest Fest and was a big success, except the route which had too much traffic. This year it will be starting at Harris Road in Sumpter and heading down Sumpter Road to Belleville’s Main Street and then, after the pause, up North Liberty Street and back to Sumpter Road and home to Sumpter.

There are lots of other things going on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Harvest Fest at the library and Fourth Street Place, including Coldwell Banker’s annual adoption opportunities for dogs and cats from Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue.

There will be a hot dog vendor and Kona Ice truck for refreshments at a nominal fee and a harvest market for locally made bakery goods and crafts. There’s DJ music and live music and a 2 p.m. Nickle Dig at the library, along with other free, hands-on, old-time activities. The library and CBC have planned new, creative events for this year’s Harvest Fest. Sounds like great fun. Hope the weather cooperates.