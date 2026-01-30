Editorial: Great idea — no cell phones in the classroom

The House and Senate in Michigan seem to agree on the idea of keeping cell phones out of the hands of students in the classrooms.

That’s a great idea. The governor says she will sign it into law once their work comes to her.

Have you ever seen the students hunkered over their cell phones with their hoodies pulled up over their heads, ignoring what the teacher is teaching? No wonder the scores are so low in Michigan.

They should not allow them to be brought into the school buildings at all. If a parent wants to reach a child for an emergency or vice versa, they can go through the office.

National Heritage Academies, which manages Keystone Charter Academy in Sumpter Township, already has a rule that cell phones don’t come to school at all. All correspondence between families goes through the office and everyone seems to be surviving just fine.

Once the students are freed of having to keep up with friends or games on their phones they can listen to what the teacher is saying and learn what they are expected to learn. Scores should soar.

Parents are sure to complain about this new law because parents, themselves, are addicted to their cell phones. Look around. For most young people, all you can see is the tops of their heads as they walk along with a phone in hand.