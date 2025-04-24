Editorial: Data centers to seek increased electricity sources in this area

Where is all the electricity to come for all of the data centers being lured into our state by recent legislation? In late December and mid-January, Gov. Whitmer signed bipartisan bills to award tax breaks to businesses that spend at least $250 million to build or expand data center. These data centers will be eligible to pay no sales or use taxes on equipment.

That has opened the floodgates with the end not in sight. The University of Michigan and Los Alamos National Laboratory already had a plan to develop a facility for high-performance computing and AI research just over Rawsonville Road in Washtenaw County. A mini-nuclear plant in that facility has been discussed. There reportedly are more facilities to come in this area with no end in sight behind them.

The Detroit Three automakers, Rocket Mortgage and even DTE are among businesses using a tremendous amount of data. Residents also are using increased data. Van Buren Public Schools have five free electric buses coming and are figuring out how to plug them in.

DTE Energy is considering expansion of its nuclear plant in Monroe County or even building a second plant there. The tri-community is in the danger zone for nuclear accidents there. Experts are doing analyses on what can be done. Maybe this growth will qualify for federal grants.

We’re located in the middle of what could be a huge energy-generating and storing center. Keep watch.