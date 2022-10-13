Editorial: Closing of Denton Road Bridge is a big deal in town

The sudden closing of the Denton Road Bridge on Oct. 3 was a big shock to many, especially drivers who usually get in the right lane after driving over the Belleville Bridge for a quick way home.

One local volunteer said it took her a couple of minutes to get downtown from her North Shore Drive home and now she has to drive to the I-94 Service Drive and around to get into Belleville. She is really bummed.

The roadway into Belleville is narrowed from two lanes on the Belleville Bridge into one lane to head into the city and at 5 o’clock on a weekday that makes a big mess and some road rage sets in. People have ideas on how to deal with the traffic. We think one of the best ideas was to open up the parking lane in front of DiPietro & Day, Paddle Belleville, and the Masonic Temple. No-parking signs there would help in a big way. The traffic could head up in that right lane to High Street for a turn, while other vehicles can head into downtown on the left.

That would work faster than waiting for the county to adjust the traffic lights to make them longer or to put in a left-turn lane for N. Liberty Street.

And, some suggest letting us walk over the bridge to get to the cemetery or for the daily constitutionals so many take there.

We’re going to have to deal with the closed bridge one way or another. Fireworks from a barge instead of the bridge?