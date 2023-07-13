Editorial: BHS students need open media center

Many of our forefathers who wrote the U.S. Constitution and formed our nation had extensive libraries in their fine homes that reached from the floors to the ceilings. They were educated in Greek and Latin and many philosophies. They read and thought and wrote.

Our society is nothing like this, although we have been in an attorney’s home that had floor-to-ceiling bookcases and ladders and stairs to reach the books in the huge room. And, there are homes where books are on every table and shelf with bookmarks showing where the reading left off. People who think, seem to read.

You may point out our present society has everything at the click of your fingers and the world of information travels in your pocket. But can you be sure what you read on the internet is true?

Educators have pointed out that the media center (the modern name for the library) at Belleville High School has been relegated to a low place on the educational totem pole, well below football, basketball, and other sports. BHS is known for excellence in sports and music — and also known for low scores academically. The administration is working towards a goal of “average” academic scores. How sad.

The media center is a source of reliable information where students can learn to distinguish between credible and misleading sources and think independently. An educated electorate is vital to a free nation. We must do our best to give our students the tools they need to learn. Unlock the doors to their media center.