Editorial: BHS students given OK to protest ICE by leaving school

At the Feb. 9 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, the superintendent confirmed rumors that the students at Belleville High School had permission to walk out of their final class of the day on Friday to protest ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Supt. Kudlak said when administrators heard the rumor about a pending walkout, BHS Principal Nicole Crockett met with leaders of the protest. The plan had been for the students to walk out and head to the Belleville Area District Library.

Kudlak said the principal convinced them not to leave the school property for safety reasons. He said the ones who are going to stay will stay and others will leave. When he was asked if they are allowed leave, he said some are adults and some almost adults. He added if they try to leave, “We don’t tackle them at the door.”

Kudlak said students have been protesting for centuries. He said it is a positive thing for them to learn that if they want something – like better food in the cafeteria – they can be active in their beliefs.

He said since he has been superintendent there have been three or so protests. He said there was one at a football game that went well. It was organized by people from another district and they kept everything orderly.

He explained it is a learning experience for the students.