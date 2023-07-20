Editorial: BHS football practice to start at stroke of midnight

Under regulations for high school football in Michigan, athletes are not allowed to start practicing for the fall season until Aug. 7.

At the final stroke of midnight on Aug. 7, the Belleville High School football team, with a new coaching staff, will be on the football field with the lights on and begin practicing for what they hope will be another state title. They plan to practice until 6 a.m.

At Monday’s school board meeting, School Supt. Pete Kudlak said the coaches plan to make this a special year for the athletes and this midnight move is the first step.

Supt. Kudlak said he told them they had to remember that the football field is right next to a neighborhood and they need to be respectful of the neighbors. He said he told them there must be no whistles, no loud music, no loud cars. He said he was assured they would follow those rules.

The coaches plan to bring the players together with special treats on that first night to have fun and form the team into winners with new leadership.

Meanwhile, the booster club, made up of enthusiastic parents, is planning a car wash at 1 p.m. this Saturday outside Loranger Chiropractic Clinic at Five Points in Belleville to raise money to feed the boys before practices.

They are always hungry before practice, the boosters say.