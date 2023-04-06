Editorial: Bayou Grill decides to take advantage of Fourth St. Square

The Bayou Grill received special-event approval from the Belleville City Council for a June 10 party on the Fourth Street Square, right next to its restaurant. They plan to put up a tent and entertain the people who attended the Midwest Invitational Rodeo at the Wayne County Fairgrounds – and anyone else in town who wants to attend. This is the rodeo you see on TV with Wayne County Executive Warren Evans on his horse.

They told the council that participants in the rodeo who also frequent the Bayou suggested having the After-Rodeo get together and the Bayou thought it was a great idea.

The Fourth Street Square usually is used by Egan’s Pub on the other side of the square for special events and also will be used this summer as a second location for the Farmer’s Market. Council members congratulated the Bayou for at last taking advantage of the location right next to its restaurant. The Bayou said after this is over, they plan to look at other events to have there, maybe a two-day party.

They said that they just got a call from an alcohol vendor who wants to bring in “pretty ladies” carrying around alcohol on trays to share with those at the party. The Bayou will be using DORA cups so people who buy their drinks at the Bayou can walk to Egan’s or Johnny’s or all the way down to the bars at Lakeview Center with them in hand. For the first time, DORA will last until 2 a.m. This will be watched carefully to see how it works.