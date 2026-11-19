From the editor: Who will offer a space for neighbors in need?

The Independent ran a letter to the editor in our Nov. 12 issue from Susan Jaszcz that touched our hearts.

Letter #1

“My grandson is autistic, and in our community we do not have anywhere for children and adults to meet as a group to have friendships, learn life experiences, and interact in our city,” she wrote to us.

Jaszcz continued: “I would like to know if there is anywhere in Belleville that we could use to have meetings. Right now everything for our kids is out in Plymouth and Livonia. I would truly appreciate any help.”

It made me think of another letter we received in late September that ran in an early October issue.

Letter #2

Lori M. Stewart sent a letter inviting others to visit a support group for the blind and visually impaired at Sumpter Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Rd.

Her letter said in part: “Come meet and greet Tyrone, Julie, Ken, Denise and Victoria to celebrate Tyrone’s birthday on October 8, 2026 from noon-1:30 p.m. Transportation is available for Sumpter, Van Buren Township residents.”

She gave a phone number for anyone who needed transportation ending with “come celebrate with us!”

This tells me that there are ways to grant the first letter writer’s request.

Stewart’s blind/visually impaired group already exists locally. From what we can tell, it sounds like they host regular meet-and-greets at Sumpter Community Center, with transportation arranged for Sumpter and Van Buren Township residents.

The grandmother in the first letter is asking whether anything similar exists for autistic children and adults in Belleville. She says that, to her knowledge, all events and groups for this demographic are located in Plymouth and Livonia.

This just shows that the problem isn’t that Belleville can’t host such a group; it’s that nobody has organized the autism equivalent yet, and no venue has been offered.

Who will step up?

I hope that by publishing something about this again in my column, I can shine a light on the request from Susan Jaszcz.

Maybe you know of a closer local group that this grandmother hasn’t found. Or maybe you own a great local venue and want to offer your space for this type of group.

If you have any leads, please reach out to Susan Jaszcz at [email protected] or 734-262-3323.