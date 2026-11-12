From the editor: The Independent’s front page has changed but our mission hasn’t

Readers may have noticed that the front page of The Belleville Area Independent got a makeover starting last week. We moved some elements around and refreshed the masthead and, in the process, gained a few inches for text.

I know not all of our readers are fans of the changes I’ve made since I took over as editor this summer. People have not been shy about telling me what they like and what they don’t like!

I’m willing to hear and consider any feedback, but one piece of feedback that puzzles me is that two readers now have said they’re unable to read the font. Dear readers, I have not changed the font size on any of our stories!

Believe me, I am now wearing bifocals and I’m no fan of publications that run things in 9-point font or smaller. We do run the police blotters in 8-point font, but that’s because they’re so long and take up a lot of room. However, that’s not a change from when Rosemary Otzman was running the paper. I use the exact same template she’d been using for those.

I understand if the pace of change in the paper has been upsetting for long-time readers, but I think we’re done with the redesigns for now. Both production manager Blair Temple and I are quite pleased with how the paper looks today. We’ve added a lot more photos, created unique layouts for stories and photo essays, added an occasional sports page, and have tweaked the designs of page 1 and 3.

We didn’t make these changes at random, and they’re not just change for the sake of change. Everything we’ve done has been strictly to make the paper more readable and useful to current readers, many of whom are seniors, while also hopefully pulling in a new generation of younger individuals and families as loyal Independent readers.

What hasn’t changed and what will NOT change is our mission. Our reporters and I will continue to cover the important community meetings, from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the DDA to the board of education.

While we’ve also run some great features on the arts, nonprofits, new businesses, and more, our meeting coverage continues to be a core component of what we do. As newspaper of record for the City of Belleville and Van Buren Township (and, maybe, someday, we’ll be paper of record in Sumpter again, too), an important part of our job is covering the decisions that affect readers every day, from water and sewer hikes and road closures to how your children are educated.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to leave your suggestions for the paper by calling the office at 699-9020 or emailing me at this address: [email protected].