Dr. Nicholas Kizy cuts ribbon for Purpose Dental on Tyler Road

Dr. Nicholas Kizy cut the ribbon on May 24 for his new business Purpose Dental at 45520 Tyler Rd. in Van Buren Township. A crowd of family, friends, employees, and Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce members were present to help. “Dr. Nic” does general family dentistry and cosmetics. The location is in the building also containing O’Reilly Auto Parts at the corner of Belleville and Tyler roads.