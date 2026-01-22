District Library to seek temporary replacement for member who died

The Belleville Area District Library Board opened its regular meeting on Jan. 13 with a moment of silence in memory of board secretary Alma Hughes-Grubbs who died Jan. 7.

When asked how the board is going to replace that member, president Sharon Peters said that four members will be up for re-election to their four-year terms in November and so Hughes-Grubbs’ seat would be added to the ballot for a two-year term.

President Peters said this January meeting was too soon to make a decision and so it can be determined in February or March.

Library director Mary Jo Suchy pointed out the law says the board “shall” appoint a replacement.

Peters suggested the bylaws committee can help determine how to do this and the board will vote on whom to appoint.

Maria Jackson-Smith and Linda Priest make up the two-member bylaws committee and president Peters is an ex-officio member and sits on all committees.

Treasurer Tanya Stoudemire recalled when a board member left the community and they needed a replacement, the board appointed her.

Peters said they could look at people who have come to meetings and shown an interest in the library board.

At the end of the meeting, when board members were sharing their experiences with Hughes-Grubbs, a box of tissues was put in the middle of the board table for their use.

“She showed so much spunk and heart,” Peters said of Hughes-Grubbs. Peters said she was going to send flowers to the Jan. 23 memorial service in Detroit, and no one objected. Arrangements were made to attend the service and share rides.

In other business at the one-hour-and-32-minute meeting, the board:

• Re-elected president Peters, vice-president Priest, and treasurer Stoudemire. Elected to fill the secretary’s position was Joy Cichewicz. Peters said she would make assignments to committees at the next meeting;

• Heard treasurer Stoudemire explain the details of the “clean audit” of the 2024-25 fiscal year made by Alan C. Young and Associates;

• Heard Priest, who is chairperson of the Personnel Committee, report on the board’s annual evaluation of director Mary Jo Suchy. The glowing remarks on her work ended with a committee recommendation of a salary increase of 3%. Priest said Suchy didn’t want anything higher. But after discussion, Cichewicz said, “We have a stellar director” and the raise should be at least 4%. The board voted unanimously for an increase of 4%. Suchy said she would accept its decision. Her annual compensation is now $106,724.80;

• Unanimously approved a schedule of salary increases for staff recommended by Suchy, which is at least 3% for everyone, with some step increases for others. For comparison a list of average salaries for various positions was prepared for the board based on the Detroit Suburban Librarians Roundtable 2025 report;

• Heard Suchy report that elevator testing has been completed and she signed a proposal from O’Neal Construction to install new flagpole lights. She said the health insurance for employees was changed from United HealthCare to Health Alliance Plan effective Jan. 1. She said UHC and Corewell still have not settled their differences, which led to the change to protect employees;

• Learned Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31. They will be honoring volunteers at the meeting, among giving annual reports. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate all that they do for the library,” Suchy said; and

• Was informed a new temporary art exhibit has been set up by Michele Montour, head of the art committee.