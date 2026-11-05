District Library staff working to make Game Day Game Day program a success

By Sabrina Martell

Special to the Independent

During a report from Library Director Mary Jo Suchy, the Belleville Area District Library Board discussed the library’s “Game Day Game Day” program during their regular meeting on October 13, 2026.

“Game Day Game Day” is an after school program hosted by the library on Belleville High School home football game days, offering students a place to convene prior to the games. The library makes certain card games, board games, and video games available to the students. “We’ve been having a lot of really large after-school crowds in our building,” reported Director Suchy. “We had one in September where there was upwards of 70 school kids in our building.”

Because of the large quantity of students coming to the library through this program, the library has had to enforce stricter rules this year than in prior years. The library instituted a policy that the students must stay in the lower-level Charles B. Cozadd Belleville Rotary Foundation Room during Game Day Game Days.

“If they want to use anything up in the other part of the library, we issue them a hall pass,” stated Suchy. According to Director Suchy, this rule was put in place because the behavior of the Football Friday students was impeding on other people trying to study or check out books in the library’s Teen Room.

Library board member Daniel Fleming inquired as to whether additional help from the high school would be warranted. “So far, we have been able to handle it in house,” said Suchy. The board continued to discuss the possibility of voicing concerns to the school superintendent if any issues persist, but they believe the program is currently handled.

“I commend our staff,” said board chairperson Sharon Peters. “The fact that we haven’t had much trouble since that first time really means that the adjustments that staff made have been effective. I’m pleased about that, and I’m pleased that kids do want to come here.”

Board member John Juriga affirmed these sentiments, noting the importance of providing the students a safe gathering place prior to the football games.

“It’s working,” said library staff member Nikki Pickeral about the program, “They’re our kids. We’re protecting them and working with them as best as we can.”

In other business at the Oct. 13 meeting, the board:

– Approved the accounts payable for October. Board Member Juriga made special note that he was “delighted” to see the library only paid the company $300, which is significantly less than the library has paid for similar services in the past.

– Heard Suchy report on the additional teen programming at the library, including the Teen Craft Club FrankenStuffies event continuing on the last Tuesdays of October and November.

– Learned that the library will be running a “Telescope Night at the Library” event on Thursday, Oct. 22, which will be hosted in collaboration with the Warren Astronomical Society.

– Learned that the library will place the winning art pieces of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts (BACA) Art Show on display in November.

– Discussed a New York Times article “Librarians on Libraries”, by Elizabeth Egan and John Maher, discussing the experiences of librarians across the country.

– Praised the county clerks for the City of Belleville, Van Buren Township, and Sumpter Township for their work in correcting the ballots for the three municipalities.