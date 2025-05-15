DIA’s Inside/Out art on display at 8 outside locations in VBT

On May 5, eight framed artworks were installed in public locations around Van Buren Township as part of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Inside/Out program.

The high-quality reproductions of world-renowned artworks will be in public spaces until October at the following locations:

• Van Buren Township Hall – “Flowers in a Glass Vase” by Rachel Ruysch

• Van Buren Community Center – “Woman Supreme” by Wadsworth Jarrell

• Quirk Park – “Staunch Friends” by William Frederick Yeames

• Harris Park – “Portrait of Postman Roulin” by Vincent van Gogh

• French Landing Park – “Boat Abstraction” by Marsden Hartley

• Riggs Park / Iron Belle Trail – “The Recitation” by Thomas Wilmer Dewing

• Pickle Park – “Solitude” by Jean-Léon Gérôme

• Van Buren Park – “The Lily Pond” by Charles Harry Eaton

The Inside|Out program, now in its 16th year, is made possible through the DIA’s millage-funded commitment to Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. It transforms parks, trails, and community centers into open-air galleries, encouraging residents to enjoy art in everyday spaces.

“The Inside|Out program is more than public art — it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and community,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re proud to partner with the DIA to bring this experience to our residents. Whether you’re biking down the trail or spending time in the park, you’ll be surrounded by beauty and inspiration.”

Visitors are encouraged to share photos with the artworks using the hashtag #DIAInsideOut.

Learn more and explore a map of locations at dia.org/InsideOut.

From Van Buren Township press release