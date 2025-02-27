Diane Kiessel, Andre Seldon inducted into BHS Sports Hall of Fame

Diane Kiessel, athletic secretary who retired after 41 years of service, was inducted into the Belleville High School Sports Hall of Fame at half time during the boys varsity basketball game against Dearborn on Feb. 18. Of her 41 years, Kiessel worked for 28 years in the athletic department. During her induction she posed for a photo with the athletic directors she had served: Rod Fisher and Mike Colletta, who are retired, and current athletic director Joe Brodie.

Former BHS football player Andre Seldon of Detroit was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame and had a large turnout of family members for the ceremony. He died July 20, 2024 at the age of 22 in an apparent cliff-diving accident in Utah. As a BHS senior in 2019, he led the BHS Tigers to conference, district and regional championships and a spot in the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals.