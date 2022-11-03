DIA advises what you can bring inside on the Van Gogh exhibit trip on Nov. 19

Barbara Miller, chairperson of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts’ Nov. 19 bus trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts to view the Van Gogh exhibit, wants those who are taking part in the trip to know there are some restrictions about what people can take inside the DIA.

Miller said the bus trip now is sold out with all 50 seats taken. The bus will leave the Van Buren Township Hall parking lot at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Rebecca Tubbs, supervisor of the Group Services Department, said the DIA has the Belleville group scheduled for a noon entry to Van Gogh and she will meet and greet group members outside.

Tubbs asked Miller to make sure the guests are informed of the following important museum policies:

No backpacks, backpack-style child carriers, briefcases, laptop bags, outside tote bags, luggage, bags, or purses larger than 11”x10”x3” are allowed in the museum. Families with small children and those with medically necessary items will be provided with a clear plastic bag that may be used to transport medically necessary items into the museum. For the protection of the art, nothing may be carried on the back, or over or atop the shoulders, in the museum. We do not have space to store prohibited bags. Coats are not allowed in the Van Gogh exhibition.

To prepare for the exhibit, a movie on the story of the life and the work of Van Gogh, “Lust for Life,” will be shown at the Belleville Area District Library at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17. The movie is compliments of the library and there is no charge.

For more information, call Miller at (734) 516-0025.