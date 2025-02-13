Denton Road Bridge expected to be done by end of this year

By Don Sherman

Van Buren Township

Given the frigid temperatures and wind chill this time of year, bundling up to minimize exposure to the elements is essential. Unfortunately, work crews don’t enjoy the luxury of huddling by a cozy fire with a steamy refreshment.

Specifically, we’re referring to the dozen or so hard hats working on the Denton Road Bridge project. It’s hard not to notice the substantial progress they’ve made in spite of the sub-zero wind chills we’ve all suffered during the first two months of this year.

Every trace of this bridge, built in 1927 and closed in October 2022, is long gone. Fishbeck Engineering designed the replacement which will cost $4-6.5 million. DTE removed buried natural gas lines. Bridge decking and side railings have been demolished and removed by the principal contractor E.C. Korneffel of Trenton. Benesch Construction is on site to assure that rigorous design standards are met.

As photos reveal, two towering cranes are on site to maneuver heavy materials. Floating barges provide a crossing for workers and materials. Thus far, tons of steel plates have been lifted into position and sunk into the lakebed.

According to Van Buren Township’s Director of Municipal Services Ron Akers, “The March 1 commencement of fish spawning imposes certain deadlines on this project. One is the need for a turbidity curtain (which stops stirred-up sediment from flowing downstream). Fortunately, we’re on track to meet our timelines.”

Asked if this project is ahead of schedule, Akers said, “As previously stated, we’re expecting construction to be completed so Denton Road can reopen by the end of this year. That said, additional restoration work — such as replanting lakeside vegetation — may continue into 2026.”