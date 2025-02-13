Dedication to Pete & Marcy LaFramboise

It takes a rare and extraordinary kind of determination to transform a dream into reality, especially a dream sparked not early in life, but at a time when most would consider their life’s work complete.

That unrelenting drive, that sense of purpose, and that belief in doing something bigger than themselves is exactly why Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue exists today. What started as a vision blossomed into what FMAR is today.

Pete and Marcy built this rescue with their faith, love, grit, and an unshakable commitment to saving lives. Because of their foundation, hundreds of dogs and cats have found safety, care, and love. They gave hope where there was none, and their legacy lives on in every wagging tail and every purring kitten that finds its way here.

It is with deep gratitude and immense pride that we rename our two buildings in their honor: The Marcy LaFramboise Cat Haven and The Pete LaFramboise Dog Retreat. This dedication recognizes the profound impact Marcy and Pete have had on the lives of animals, on this community, and on all of us.

FMAR exists because of them. Their vision, their compassion, and their unwavering belief in the power of second chances has built something that will endure for generations.

Pete and Marcy, FMAR will forever echo the love and dedication you poured into it.

Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue

Editor’s Note: Mary LaFramboise, who started FMAR with her husband Pete, died Jan. 28. There was not an official day of FMAR dedication. It was planned, but FMAR was unable to execute it before Marcy passed. The signs were erected Feb. 7. A celebration of Marcy’s life is planned for 1-6 p.m., Sunday, March 2, at the Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd. Donations to FMAR would be appreciated by her family.