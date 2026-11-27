Van Buren Trustees approve corn maze liquor license upgrade

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved an upgrade to the DeBuck’s Corn Maze liquor license at its regular meeting Nov. 17.

The approval converts DeBuck’s tavern license to a class C liquor license, allowing for the sale and consumption of distilled spirits in addition to the previously permitted wine, beer and mixed spirits.

Owners Scott and Eric DeBuck expressed their desire to expand the farm’s offerings by adding specialty, “meme-worthy” drinks to their menu. “We want our farm to be themed,” Scott said, “and it’s very hard to do with just wine and beer.”

Board members raised concerns about alcohol being consumed around amusement attractions, such as the mega slide and paintball range, as well as around children and families.

Treasurer Sherry Budd, who voted against approving DeBuck’s tavern license in June 2025, said she did not agree with the need to sell liquor, adding, “It’s not that I don’t think your farm is beautiful, I just don’t know that a family organization needs drinks.”

Scott explained that the farm goes “over and beyond” to control drinking and maintain guest safety. The farm employs local police officers, on-site medics and TIPS-certified employees, while using a digital ID scanner to issue wristbands to guests 21 and older and enforcing rules on which attractions allow drinks.

The class C license was approved with a 5-2 roll-call vote, with Budd and Trustee Donald Boynton, Jr. opposed.

In other business:

Approved the first reading of Ordinance 11-17-26, a zoning ordinance amendment related to child care organizations and institutions;

Authorized an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Belleville to provide emergency 911, police and fire dispatch services and a temporary lockup facility for the police department;

Granted approval for a fireworks display by the Belleville Yacht Club on Dec. 6, with a rain date of Dec. 7;

Entered into a congregate meal site agreement with Wayne County, partnering to fund weekday senior lunches at the Van Buren Township Senior Center;

Heard Clerk Leon Wright report a record turnout for the midterm election at just over 60%, stating he was happy to see young people and first-time voters at the polls and adding that “your vote counts every time” and “if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

The meeting adjourned at 6:33 p.m. All board members were present.