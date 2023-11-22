Cyclist Paige Onweller in Top 10 of Life Time Grand Prix competition

Paige Onweller, 34, who is a professional cyclist, placed seventh overall in the Life Time Big Sugar Gravel competition In Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri on Oct. 21 with a field of more than 1,900 riders.

Big Sugar Gravel was the final event in the seven-race series presented by Mazda for the prize purse of $250,000. She earned her first big win, first place, last year which brought her increased sponsors.

Onweller spoke to the Independent from her sister’s home in Van Buren Township where she spends about two weeks a year. Belleville is listed as her home base, as she travels around the country and the world for races.

This year she represented the U.S. team for the UCI Travelworld in Italy. On Nov. 7 she flew to Bentonville, Ark., where she will train throughout the winter.

She grew up in Lapeer and lived in Grand Rapids for more than 10 years where she worked in emergency care and as a Professional Assistant.

Onweller started off competing as a runner and then in 2021 started her career as a professional cyclist.