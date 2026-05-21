Courtney Ivan wins Jackson College’s top administrator award

Jackson College has recognized Courtney Ivan, executive director of Athletics and Student Development, with the 2026 Outstanding Administrator Award.

This award honors a college administrator who goes above and beyond in their role, recognizing exceptional leadership and service. Ivan has worked for the college for nearly seven years. She previously served at Glen Oaks Community College and also worked at Jackson College, where she held the positions of women’s basketball coach and assistant housing director.

In her current role, she oversees the athletic department and facilities, student life activities, and residence life, and is the interim housing director. She previously oversaw student conduct.

Originally from Belleville, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Olivet College and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mercyhurst University.

Jackson College is a community college located in Jackson, with campuses in Adrian and Hillsdale, as well as online learning opportunities. The college offers 14 sports teams and a wide range of student life and performing arts opportunities.