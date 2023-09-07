Court Watching: Tiggs’ probable cause conference on murder adjourned to Sept. 13

On Aug. 23, 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green adjourned the probable cause conference for Matthew Torrey Tiggs, Jr., 22, of Eastpointe to Sept. 13 on nine charges including second-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder at Van Buren Estates mobile home park over several days in late July and early August.

The adjournment will give his defense attorney Henry Greenwood time to get discovery. Bond has been denied and Tiggs is in the Wayne County Jail.

On Aug. 6, Van Buren Township Police found 26-year-old Jean Thomas Butchart dead with a bullet wound to the head. Tiggs allegedly had approached the victim and produced and fired a handgun multiple times before fleeing the scene.

For this, he is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm.

Tiggs also is accused of pulling a firearm after an argument with a 45-year-old on the previous Friday in the 30 block of Birch Drive in the mobile home park. He allegedly pointed the weapon at the man before fleeing the scene.

For this he is charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felony firearm.

On Aug. 4, police found a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the right upper arm and lower back. The victim was transported to a hospital. For this Tiggs is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felony firearm. He also is labeled a habitual offender.