Court Watching: Texas man arraigned for VBT homicide in semi-truck

Mark Anthony Shaw, 39, of Missouri City, TX was video arraigned Monday at 34th District Court from the Van Buren Township Police Department on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley set bond at $200,000 cash or surety and set the probable cause conference for July 12.

On Thursday, June 29, at about 1 p.m. Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to the rear of the 10800 block of Belleville Road, according to Deputy Chief Joshua Monte.

The caller told dispatch there was a parked semi-truck and trailer with both side windows of the cab broken out. Officers inspected the cab and found a 48-year-old male from California deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to obtain and review video, which depicted a verbal altercation between two subjects. The argument culminated with one subject producing a handgun and shooting the other. After obtaining and reviewing video, officers were able to ascertain that the suspect was driving a semi-truck.

Deputy Chief Monte said a review of the department’s Flock Safety cameras identified the vehicle’s license plate. Detectives contacted the owner of the semi-truck, and he was able to tell them the semi-truck was scheduled to be in Van Buren Township on June 29. Utilizing GPS data, detectives were able to triangulate and find a potential location of the truck.

Officers from the Van Buren Police Department established surveillance on the semi-truck and detained the driver a short time later.

Officers with the Van Buren Police Department executed a search warrant on the semi-truck, and located what appears to be the murder weapon inside the vehicle.

The warrant for his arrest was authorized by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.