Court Watching: Taylor doesn’t show for 4 exams on catalytic converter thefts

Matthew Mark Taylor, 30, of Sumpter Township failed to show up for his four, live preliminary exams and one remote pretrial, all set for Dec. 6 in front of 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin. The alleged thefts involved catalytic converters taken from vehicles.

The exams had been set for Oct. 18 but then were adjourned to Dec. 6 because Taylor said his assigned attorney had not been in contact.

On Dec. 6, defense attorney Rebecca Tieppo said she had no idea her client was not in the court. She pointed out she had not yet received discovery and that the prosecutor had changed a few times over the course of the case and the defence attorney has changed.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Mohamed Mohamed said the discovery had been sent, but digital discovery was missing on three of the four cases. He said he hoped to get a global resolution but he’s been unable to get in contact with the defense attorney.

Defense attorney Tieppo said she would like the exams adjourned to give her time to reach out to contact her client.

“There are four different exams,” Prosecutor Mohamed noted.

Judge Martin set bench warrants on all four cases.

“The victims are here for the third time, in this courtroom,” Judge Martin said. “Mr. Taylor was here last time. Now he’s got a failure to appear on another matter today.”

She set bond at $10,000/10% on all four files. She said the warrants can be canceled “when we find him.”

The four cases set for the preliminary examinations all involve charges of larceny from a motor vehicle:

• in Romulus on Jan. 6, 2020, larceny from a motor vehicle;

• in Romulus on Jan. 9, 2020, two larcenies from a motor vehicle and one assault on a police officer;

• in Romulus on Oct. 25, 2019, receiving and concealing stolen property with value between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny from a motor vehicle; and

• in Van Buren Township on Oct. 21, 2019, two counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 and two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property with value between $1,000 and $20,000.

Judge Martin said the last time the court adjourned his case it was because of a breakdown with his attorney. Judge Martin said the case has been going on since 2020.

Taylor had said it was because of a plea deal that was withdrawn and both the prosecutor and the judge said the prosecutor doesn’t need a reason to withdraw an offered plea.

Another charge from Wayne County Sheriff Department for driving while license suspended on April 20 had been set for its show cause/arraignment on Oct. 18. Taylor wanted it adjourned to the same day as the other charges and Judge Martin set it for Dec. 6.

Judge Martin noted that Taylor had payment arrangements with the court and she said he flippantly told her he owes the court $7,000 already. She asked him to set up a payment plan.

This case originally was delayed when it was in Judge David Parrott’s courtroom and the judge recused himself when he learned the victims were his friends and may be testifying. The other judges also recused themselves and then an outside judge filled in when Judge Parrott stepped down from the bench. When Judge Martin was elected, she took over the case.

Keith Johnston, a witness who has been waiting for years to testify, said catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at his printing business and the adjoining car lot at 11370 Hunt St. in Romulus.