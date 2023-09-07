Court Watching: Jury to decide many charges against Dekenta Parchman on Sept. 25

A jury trial on Sept. 25 in Wayne County Circuit Court for Dekenta Reshard Parchman, 31, of Westland will consider five charges against him including torturing a woman on July 23, 2022 in Parkwood Apartments in Van Buren Township, along with a separate charge of domestic violence in Romulus on Jan. 25.

When he had his live preliminary exam on Sept. 19, 2022 before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin on the Van Buren Township charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Sona Movsisyan asked Judge Martin to cut off the live streaming of the court session because the evidence to be shown in clips was too graphic.

He was bound over on charges of:

• Torture;

• Criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree (personal injury);

• Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder;

• Unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle; and

• Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

After the incident in Parkwood he allegedly left and was involved in a shootout in Inkster where he suffered seven gunshot wounds. The case was delayed as he went through surgeries and healed in the hospital and at the Wayne County Jail hospital. He was being held at the jail under bond of $250,000 cash or surety. He must be fitted with a GPS tether if released.

Parchman had two other cases out of Van Buren Township in warrant status and Judge Martin scheduled his arraignment on those. He was charged with driving while license suspended and interfering with police at 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2020. Judge Martin also recalled a bench warrant on a threat charge out of Romulus on July 6, 2020 and set the arraignment/pretrial on that. He had failed to appear on that charge on two different occasions. That was ultimately dismissed by the victim.

Parchman is also charged with possession of firearms by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm on Aug. 8, 2022. He was arrested on that warrant on Oct. 24 and a bond of cash or surety was set at $10,000. His preliminary exam on those charges was at district court on Jan. 4 and the arraignment on the information held Feb. 1 at circuit court.

The jury trial on Sept. 25 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bradley L. Cobb will also include those charges.

Nicole Lee-Ann Mickle

Nicole Lee-Ann Mickle, 42, of Belleville, was due for her arraignment/probable cause conference on Aug. 23 before Judge Green. She was charged with disorderly person/obscene conduct on July 28 in the city of Belleville. On Aug. 23 the charge was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney.

Miguel Angel Ortega

Miguel Angel Ortega of Detroit, was scheduled for his probable cause conference for Aug. 23 before Judge Green. He is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Aug. 13 in Van Buren Township. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 30 arraignment on the information. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Joshua Thomas Leasure

Joshua Thomas Leasure of Holland, Ohio, was due for his probable cause conference on Aug. 23 before Judge Green on a charge of fleeing police in a vehicle on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township. The preliminary exam was set for Oct. 4. Bond is $25,000/10%.

Ashley Lei Riggs

Ashley Lei Riggs of Ypsilanti was arraigned Sept. 5 by Judge Green on a charge of false report of a felony on Nov. 13, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond of $10,000 was set. The probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 13.