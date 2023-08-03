Court Watching

Dennis Austin Thick

Dennis Austin Thick, 53, of Belleville was video-arraigned in custody at Van Buren Township police department on July 31 on charges of stalking and disturbing the peace on July 28 in Van Buren Township. 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin set his personal bond at $10,000 and his pretrial for Aug. 9 before Judge Brian Oakley. He is not to be released without a GPS tether and must not return to 9800 Belleville Rd. or an address on Peninsular.

Laura Elaine Chestnut

Laura Elaine Chestnut, 29, of Taylor and previously of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody on July 31 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a registration/plate violation and driving while license not valid on April 13 in the city of Belleville. Her remote pretrial was set for Aug. 10 and her personal bond set at $5,000.

Mackenzie Alexander Chandler

Mackenzie Alexander Chandler, 23, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned July 31 while in custody on charges of breaking and entering of a building with intent and larceny between $200 and $1,000 on July 29 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set his probable cause conference for Aug. 9 and personal bond at $5,000.

Fred Davis, Jr.

Fred Davis, Jr., 56, of Ypsilanti, was present in court via zoom from the Oakland County Jail on July 26 for probable cause conferences on charges of retail fraud and police officer assault on July 26, 2020 and another charge of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and receiving and concealing stolen property from $1,000 to $20,000 in value on March 21, 2023 both in Van Buren Township. Both cases were in warrant status. He waived his preliminary exam at 34th District Court and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 2 arraignment on the information.

Heather Lynn Kline

Heather Lynn Kline, 31, of Romulus, pled guilty on July 26 to malicious use of telecommunication services on Dec. 27 in the city of Belleville. 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin fined her $200 and agreed to a delayed sentence of three months when the charge will be dismissed if there are no further problems. There is to be no contact with the victim.

Shawn Michael Norris

Shawn Michael Norris, 41, of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on July 31 on a bench warrant charge of failure to appear in court on charges of disorderly person on June 28, 2022 in the city of Belleville and driving while license suspended and operating while intoxicated on Dec. 20, 2022, both in the city of Belleville.

His pretrial on the charges was set for Aug. 10 and bond set at $5,000/10% on the disorderly person charge and $5,000 personal bond on the other two charges.

Martin Dean Fields

Martin Dean Fields, 51, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody at the Van Buren police department on July 28 by 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree on July 27 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 9 and his bond set at $5,000/10%. There is to be no contact with the victim.

William Henry Trotter

William Henry Trotter, 52, of Trenton, was video-arraigned on July 28 from the Van Buren Township police department on a bench warrant. He is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended-2nd on Oct. 9 in the city of Belleville. Judge Martin set $10,000 personal bond and a probable cause conference for Aug. 9. He is not to be released without being on an alcohol tether.