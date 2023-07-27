Court Watching

Angelique Lana White

On May 11, 2022 Angelique Lana White, 23, of Westland pled no contest to a new charge of operating while intoxicated-first offense on Jan. 1, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Her original charge was operating while intoxicated-second offense, which was dismissed. She was sent to probation for a sentencing report. Sentencing was set for July 10 and then adjourned until Aug. 10.

On Aug. 10, Judge Oakley sentenced her to fines of $1,300, serving house arrest on an alcohol monitor for not more than 60 days, 48 hours of community service, substance abuse treatment, and others.

Damion Eugene Devine

Damion Eugene Devine of Maplewood, MN, was present via video from the Wayne County Jail for his probable cause conference on May 18, 2022 on a charge of fleeing police in a vehicle on April 9, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for May 25. He posted bond of $10,000/10%. His attorney had a house fire so the exam was reset to June 29. His charge was reduced to fleeing and he was deposed on a guilty plea. Judge Green sentenced him to 60 days in jail and then gave him credit for serving 60 days.

Marshaw Anthony Black

Marshaw Anthony Black, 27, of Inkster was charged with two counts of domestic violence on April 19, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $15,000/10% and he must not return to an address in Parkwood apartments. On May 4, 2022 the bond was reduced to $2,500 personal recognizance.

On May 18, 2022 a pretrial was held and Judge Green dismissed the charges on a motion of the defendant.

Shamir Shaquille Peggs

Shamir Shaquille Peggs, 28, of Romulus was arraigned May 27, 2022 by Judge Martin on charges of home invasion-3rd degree and malicious destruction of property of a building more than $200 in Van Buren Township on May 26. His probable cause conference was set for June 15, 2022 and he was to have no contact with the victim. He was free on $10,000 personal bond.

On June 15 he failed to appear and his attorney Lauren Anderson said she didn’t have a good phone number to contact him and she would mail him information or send someone to his home address. Judge Martin adjourned the conference to July 6 and on that date his preliminary exam was set for Oct. 11. On Oct. 11 it was reset for Nov. 22, 2022 and dismissed on a motion of the defense. Case closed.

He was then charged with domestic violence on Oct. 11, 2022 in Romulus. A final pretrial was set for April 5, 2023 and then set for May 10. On May 10, the final pretrial was adjourned until June 14 because attorney Josh Hadley said they are looking for a global resolution with this case and a related case at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice with the same victim. The complainant was present on May 10 and will not have to return on June 14.

On June 14, the attorney was still looking for a global resolution and the case was adjourned to July 5. This was then adjourned to Aug. 9. Judge Martin discovered a warrant in the file for a home invasion-1st degree in Romulus on Feb. 9. She recalled the warrant and set that case for a June 21 court date. Then an Aug. 9 probable cause conference was set.

Michael Anthony Conroy

Michael Anthony Conroy, 50, of Taylor is charged with unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence-second offense, and interfering with a crime report on May 17, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was present via video for his probable cause conference from the Wayne County Jail on June 1. His defense attorney said although his bond was set at $1,500 ($15,000/10%), he is on a parole hold and needs his preliminary exam as soon as possible. Judge Martin set his live preliminary exam for June 15, 2022. On June 15, Judge Martin dismissed the charges on a motion of the defense attorney.

Blake Alexander Metzger

Blake Alexander Metzger, 19, of Ypsilanti, was charged with felonious assault, malicious destruction of property ($200 to $1,000) and domestic violence on May 23, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was free on $5,000 personal bond and could not return to an address on Sylvia Drive or have any contact with the victim.

On June 1 he was before Judge Martin for his probable cause conference and she adjourned it until June 15 because defense attorney Sofia Nelson needed discovery. Then, the live preliminary exam was set for July 26 and the felony charge dismissed because the prosecutor could not continue. A remote final pretrial was set for Aug. 23 on the other charges. A final pretrial was then set for Sept. 19 and the victim must appear. Charges are no longer on the district court record.

Robert Tyrone Riley-Harrison

The live preliminary examination for Robert Tyrone Riley-Harrison, 29, of Garden City was set for 2:30 p.m., July 20, 2022 before Judge Martin. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of personal property more than $200 and domestic violence on May 31, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

His personal bond remained at $5,000 and he cannot return to an address on Haggerty Road or contact the victim.

On July 20, 2022, the court was advised by the prosecutor, Sona Movsisyan, that the complaining witness was unwilling to cooperate and so she could not continue the case. Defense attorney Brendon Debolski made a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice and Judge Martin granted the motion.

Selina Renee Trice-Cornelius

Selina Renee Trice-Cornelius of Mount Morris was arraigned by video from the Van Buren lock up on May 31, 2022 on a charge of domestic violence on May 29, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green set personal bond of $10,000 and she is to have no contact with the victim. A remote pretrial was set for June 8. That was adjourned until June 22 and the complaining witness was required to appear by zoom.

On June 21, 2022 the case was dismissed on a motion of the defense because the phlebotomist was not available to testify. Case closed.

Then it was learned the wrong case was dismissed and a pretrial was held Aug. 24 on a domestic violence charge. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly person-jostling and the domestic violence charge was dismissed. Judge Martin fined her $345.

Defense attorney Catrina Farrugia said her client is a nursing assistant and her son is a troubled youth. Trice-Cornelius told Judge Martin that she had an altercation with her son, it got quite loud, and the police were contacted.

Frank Leonard Anderson

Frank Leonard Anderson, 28, of Sumpter Township was arraigned on a bench warrant by Magistrate Al Hindman on June 9, 2022. He is charged with assault & battery, disorderly person, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and breaking & entering (illegal entry) on Nov. 18, 2021 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for June 16 and he was released on $3,000 personal bond.

He had failed to appear for his jury trial on April 12 and so a warrant was put out for his arrest. The warrant was cancelled once he was in custody. He said his attorney gave him the wrong court date. A live bench trial was scheduled for July 7, 2022.

July 7, his bench trial was held before Judge Martin. He pled guilty to one count of malicious destruction of property and the other charge of malicious destruction of property, counts of assault and battery, and disorderly person were dismissed. He also pled guilty to a charge of trespassing, which was the reduced charge of breaking & entering (illegal entry). Sentencing was set for Aug. 8. Police report no victim contact information in the file, so a letter was to be sent to have the victim who had lived on Parkwood be present for the sentencing. A review of the situation was scheduled for July 28.

At that time the court reported it had received a call from the victim, who is legally blind, and the victim is still waiting on the apartment manager to give documentation to the court for damages. She was directed to ask someone to help her get into a zoom hearing. The case was scheduled for review on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 4, an estimate from Parkwood management was presented, plus a memo to the judge saying the tenant is responsible for repairs.

The fine of $2,250 was added to the current payment plan for a total of $3,000. This is to be paid in $50 payments beginning Aug. 19, with the last payment due July 19, 2027.

Ashton Linn Brooks

Kerry Williams

The live preliminary exams for Ashton Linn Brooks, 30, of Detroit and Kerry Williams, 31, of Detroit, who had the same charges on the same date in Van Buren Township, were waived on June 8, 2022 and the cases were bound over to circuit court for June 22 arraignments on the information. The calendar conference was set for July 14 and the pretrial for Williams set for Aug. 10 and for Brooks on Aug. 11.

They are charged with possession of burglar’s tools and larceny from a motor vehicle on April 5, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 10, Williams’ calendar conference was set for Sept. 20. On Aug. 11, Brooks’ pretrial was set for Sept. 20, and then reset for Oct. 27. On Oct. 27 there was an attorney stand-in and the pretrial was rescheduled for Dec. 1 and then reset to Dec. 6. This was adjourned until Jan. 9. On that date the burglar tools count was dismissed and she pled no contest to the larceny from a motor vehicle charge. Judge Bridget Hathaway sentenced her to probation.

Williams’ pretrial was set for Sept. 30. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was signed for his arrest.

Dawson Lorin Wills

Dawson Lorin Wills, 21, of Van Buren Township was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and weapons-felony firearm on May 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township. On June 8, he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 22 arraignment on the information. His final conference was set for Aug. 17 and then set for Sept. 8. On Sept. 8 he pled guilty to both charges and sentencing was set for Oct. 7. He was free on $5,000 personal bond and must have no contact with the victim. His case has been removed from the court records website.

Martin Edward Fick

Martin Edward Fick, 28, of Romulus was charged with domestic violence on June 3, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond of $25,000 was set and he is to stay away from an address on Holly Lane and the complaining victim. A remote pretrial with appearance by zoom was set for June 28. A final pretrial was held July 12 and the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defense.

Shane Lorin Wills

On June 15, Shane Lorin Wills, 45, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned and charged with an assault or assault and battery on May 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was free on $5,000 personal bond and must have no contact with the complaining witness. He was scheduled for remote pre-trial on Aug. 31.

On Aug. 31, his attorney Daniel Mercier said discovery was sent to him five minutes ago and so the pretrial was adjourned until Oct. 12, 2022.

At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly person and was given a fine of $345.

Steven Lowell Cinnamon

Steven Lowell Cinnamon, 31, of Van Buren Township was charged with assault or assault and battery on Aug. 12, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was present by zoom June 22, 2022 for his arraignment/pretrial before Judge Green. A final pretrial was set for July 6 when the complainant must appear.

Judge Green pointed out there were two Huron Township cases pending, so they would also set a date for those. He said he knew he was behind in his time payments to the court on other cases.

On July 6, the complainant appeared and said he wanted the case dismissed. Judge Green dismissed the case.

Tedarall Antoine White

Tedarall Antoine White, 45, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated, third, on June 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was due for his probable cause conference on June 29. Prosecutor Bryn Bailey said he is eligible for a diversion program with the potential to reduce his charge to a misdemeanor. Judge Green set another probable cause conference for July 6 so this possibility could be addressed.

On July 6, a preliminary exam date was set for 11:30 a.m., Aug. 10. On Aug. 10, his attorney Danien Woodson had a family emergency and the exam was reset. The case was scheduled for review on Aug. 24. A live preliminary exam was set for Sept. 28, but a probable cause conference was held. The live preliminary exam was reset for Oct. 1.

On that date the exam was held and Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for an Oct. 26 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Nov. 11. A final conference was set for Dec. 20 and then for Jan. 9. An evidentiary hearing was set for Feb. 24 and a pretrial for March 16. A jury trial was scheduled for May 22.

On April 21, he pled guilty to both counts and sentencing was set for May 26. His case no longer is on the court record.

Daryl Anthony Daniels

Daryl Anthony Daniels, 55, of Ypsilanti was charged with retail fraud – first degree on Jan. 22, 2021 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for June 29, 2022 and his warrant was canceled from LEIN. His attorney said discovery was needed, so the probable cause conference was adjourned until July 6, 2022. On July 6 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a July 20 arraignment on the information, which was held. He is free on $10,000/10% bond. A final conference was set for Aug. 26, but he failed to appear so a warrant was signed for his arrest. Circuit court records note he was also in violation of probation. He is in custody and a violation hearing was set for May 9, 2023. Then a jury trial was set for July 24.

Amina Karima Ishmael

Amina Karima Ishmael, 33, of Dearborn was charged with driving 42 in a 30-mph zone, driving while license suspended, and having no insurance at 8:39 p.m. on June 2, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Ishmael was set for a remote arraignment and pretrial on June 29. The defendant failed to appear so a default judgment was generated and a penalty of $50 added to her fines.

On Aug. 10 she was present for a show cause hearing and arraignment/pretrial. The pretrial was adjourned until Aug. 31. Judge Green said there were two bench warrants for her from Metro Airport. She lifted them and a date was to be set.

Ishmael did not appear on Aug. 31, so a default judgment was ordered adding new fees to those already on a payment plan and totaling $1,578 for a new payment plan. First payment of $130 was due on Sept. 15. On Sept. 21 a bench warrant was issued on the DWLS charge.

Tristan Harvey Waters

Tristan Harvey Waters, 26, of Romulus was arraigned by Magistrate Al Hindman on July 7, 2022. He is charged with destruction of property, $200-$1,000, and domestic violence on July 5 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for July 26 and bond set at $5,000/personal. A final pretrial is set for Aug. 9. He was ordered not to return to an address on Maple and have no contact with the victim.

At his pretrial on Aug. 9 the case was dismissed.

Stephanie Marie Hawkins

Stephanie Marie Hawkins, 50, of Ypsilanti was due for her probable cause conference on July 6, 2022 on charges of stealing / retaining a financial transaction device without consent and stealing two FTDs on April 11, 2021 in Van Buren Township. The complaint was authorized on May 31, 2022. A bench warrant was put out for her arrest and she was in custody and arraigned on June 23, 2022. On July 6 a probable cause conference was set for July 13. On July 13, her defense attorney Sofia Nelson asked for an adjournment because this case involves a parallel case in Washtenaw County. Judge Martin adjourned the case until Aug. 3. Hawkins was free on $10,000 personal bond and must not contact the protected party in the case.

A live exam was set for Sept. 7, 2022 and on that date it was learned the prosecutor did not send out the subpoenas for officer or the complaining witness.

Attorney Nelson said there is a companion case in Washtenaw County that already had been bound over and he asked for a dismissal. Judge Oakley said the people can file the charges again, if desired, and the defendant still owes $720 to the court for misdemeanor charges.

Judge Oakley dismissed the charges.

Ian Anthony Gearhart

Jessica Marie Gearhart

Ian Anthony Gearhart, 32, of Dundee and Jessica Marie Gearhart, 28, of Gibraltar, failed to appear for their probable cause hearings on July 6. Warrants for their arrests were issued.

They are both charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and forging license documents/plates on June 23 in Van Buren Township. They were arraigned on June 25 and each had personal bond set at $25,000.

Jessica was scheduled for a July 21 show cause/arraignment/pretrial on charges of defrauding an innkeeper on June 2, 2021 and retail fraud on July 30, 2021, both in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear. On July 26, 2022 a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Oct. 18, 2022 Jessica was arraigned by Judge Martin via video while in custody in the Van Buren Township lockup on four bench warrants. A pretrial was set for Nov. 3 on two misdemeanor charges. $5,000/10% bond was set. The probable cause conference on the felonies was set for Oct. 26, but on that date she failed to appear so, on Nov. 1, a bench warrant was issued.

She was in the Washtenaw County Jail and a notice to appear on March 8, 2023 was mailed to her there for a probable cause conference before Judge Green. On March 8 a probable cause conference was set for April 5 because she was in jail or in rehab.

At that time her first charge was reduced from receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle to possessing stolen property and she was sentenced to 30 days and given credit for time served in jail. The license forgery charge was dismissed. She pled guilty to the charge of defrauding an innkeeper and retail fraud in 2021 and was fined $122 restitution and sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served.

Christina Marie Walker

Christina Marie Walker of Boise, ID, is charged with domestic violence on July 8, 2018 in Sumpter Township. On July 13, 2022 a final pretrial, where the complainant must appear, was set for July 27. The complaining victim did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Cailyn Brianne Connors

Cailyn Brianne Connors of Belleville was charged with domestic violence for a July 2, 2022 incident in Belleville. She was released on $25,000 personal bond and was due for a remote pretrial on July 13. On July 13, defense attorney Dan Bitar said he needed discovery so the remote pretrial was reset for July 26. Charges were dismissed because the prosecutor was unable to proceed.

Jacklyn Annette Murray

Jacklyn Annette Murray, 35, of Quincy, MI, and formerly of Ann Arbor, was charged with retail fraud second degree on May 31, 2019 in Van Buren Township. A warrant was out for her arrest, then cancelled. She was due for a show cause/arraignment/pretrial on July 13, 2022 and she failed to appear again. A bench warrant was signed for her arrest on Aug. 17.

Andrew Joseph Polgar

Andrew Joseph Polgar, 23, of the City of Belleville appeared for his July 13, 2022 show cause / arraignment / pretrial on a charge of no insurance under the Insurance Code in Belleville on May 5. He talked to defense attorney Dan Bitar and then pled guilty to no proof of insurance, a civil infraction, and was fined $250. Case closed.

John Joseph Henry V

John Joseph Henry V, 18, of Sumpter Township missed his June 8, 2022 court session, but was present for his July 13 show cause / arraignment / pretrial on a Department of Natural Resources charge of operating an off-road vehicle on the highway or right of way in Sumpter Township on May 7 at 6:39 p.m. His personal bond was set at $1,000 and his remote pre-trial set for July 20. Henry waived his right to speak with a MDIC attorney.

On July 20 he spoke with a court attorney and then pled guilty to allowing an unlicensed person to drive and the original charge was dropped. He was fined $395.

Denise Lynn Brown

Denise Lynn Brown, 60, of Canton was present by phone on July 20, 2022 for her arraignment/pretrial on a charge of retail fraud-second degree on April 9, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set personal bond at $2,000 and adjourned the pretrial until Aug. 3.

On Aug. 3, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud-third degree before Judge Oakley and was given 12 months delayed sentence. If she pays the $300 owed and has no violations the charges will be dismissed.

Steven William Marx

Steven William Marx, 24, of Ypsilanti, was due for his probable cause conference on July 20, 2022 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, child abuse-fourth degree, and domestic violence on July 11 in Van Buren Township. His defense attorney Nancy Richards said she needed discovery, so the probable cause conference was adjourned until Aug. 10. Then a live exam was set for Sept. 13.

He then waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Sept. 27. He was free on $10,000 personal bond and was not to return to his previous address at 48501 S. I-94 Service Dr.

A calendar conference was set for Oct. 13 and then a final conference on Dec. 1. On Dec. 1, he pled guilty to domestic violence and Judge Kevin Cox dismissed the other two charges. On Jan. 18 he was sentenced to one year of probation and $928 in fines.

Gianni Anthony Hopkins

Gianni Anthony Hopkins, 25, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Romulus was arraigned on a bench warrant by Judge Tina Brooks Green on Aug. 2, 2022 while he was in custody at Van Buren Township police lockup. She set bond at $3,000/10% and a probable cause conference for Aug. 10. The defendant’s mother called the court on Aug. 4 saying she wants to dismiss the cases.

On Aug. 10 a probable cause conference was set for Aug. 17 and then adjourned to Aug. 24 when the defendant tested positive for COVID. Then the live preliminary exam was set for Aug. 31.

He had been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle with damage and unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle in Van Buren Township on June 28, 2019.

On Aug. 31, he failed to appear and his appointed attorney suggested he didn’t know when he was supposed to appear. But, Judge Martin said the previous week she made it crystal clear on the time and date. She said he had 48 hours to turn himself in or a bench warrant would be issued. The defendant’s brother called the court and the probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 7 and then to Sept. 14.

On Sept. 14 he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued Sept. 21. According to court records, his brother called and was advised of the warrant. A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 12 and he failed to appear.

On Oct. 27 he was arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody at Van Buren Township police department. Bond was reinstated at $3,000/10% and was posted. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 9, but he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued on Nov. 23. A show-cause hearing for bond was set for Dec. 21, but he failed to appear. The notice sent to him by the court was undeliverable by the post office. On Dec. 28 his bail bond was forfeited.

Antoine Francis Motley

Antoine Francis Motley of Romulus was found not guilty of assault and battery of a police officer by Judge Tina Brooks Green after a trial on Aug. 4.

He had been charged with an incident that occurred in Van Buren Township on March 18. His defense attorney was Samer Jadallah.

Shahn Nicholas Curry

Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert

On Aug. 12, Magistrate Al Hindman arraigned Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert, 20, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Romulus, on a bench warrant. She is charged with domestic violence on May 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township and failed to appear twice so a bench warrant was signed. She was video-arraigned from the Van Buren Township lock up.

She was scheduled for a remote pre-trial at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 24, before Judge Martin and must have no contact with the victim or an address on Rose Blvd. She failed to appear and so another bench warrant was signed for her arrest. A show cause hearing was scheduled Oct. 12 and she failed to appear. The $150 in bail bond paid was forfeited on Oct. 20.

Kenyatta Khuru Davis

Kenyatta Khuru Davis, 27, of Romulus is charged with fleeing a police officer, retail fraud-second degree, and driving while license suspended on June 9 in Van Buren Township. His live probable cause conference was scheduled for July 5 before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley, but he said he had no transportation. He was advised he could request a zoom hearing from Judge Oakley. A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued on July 14. The defendant called the court on July 17 and was advised to talk to his attorney.