Court Watching

Gregory Scott Robinson, Jr.

Gregory Scott Robinson, Jr., of Van Buren Township was charged at 34th District Court with driving while license suspended on Jan. 18, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Feb. 26 and personal bond set at $3,000. Remote pretrial was set for April 23. At that time a jury trial was set for June 5. On June 5 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and he was sentenced to a fee of $345.

A pre-hearing on a no proof of insurance charge also on Jan. 18 was set for June 5. At that time it was dismissed by the party.

Eugene Edmund Walker

Eugene Edmund Walker of Romulus is charged at 34th District Court with driving while license suspended on May 5, 2026 in the city of Belleville. Also, charged with no proof of insurance at that time. Remote arraignment pretrial was set for June 2. The defendant failed to appear so a remote show-cause hearing was set for June 23 on the DWLS charge. The insurance charge was a default judgment for $270 with a $50 penalty added.

Regino Zavala, Jr.

Regino Zavala, Jr., of Gainsville, GA, is charged with operating while intoxicated and refusing a preliminary breath test on May 19, 2026 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned June 2 and scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 23 on the intoxicated driving charge. Personal bond is $5,000. A pre-hearing on the PBT refusal is June 30.

Brent Todd Coxon

Brent Todd Coxon of Taylor is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense on Sept. 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was held on June 2. A probable cause conference was set for June 30. Personal bond is $5,000.

Kevin Keith McArthur

Kevin Keith McArthur of Van Buren Township is charged with driving while license suspended on May 8, 2026 in the city of Belleville. He was due for a remote arraignment-pretrial on June 2, but he called the court that day and said he wasn’t feeling well and would like to reschedule. He was aware his court date was by zoom, the court said. He failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for June 16 in person before Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley.