Court Watching

Richard Wayne Parks

Richard Wayne Parks, 43, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 29 on a charge of domestic violence on Oct. 26 in Van Buren Township. He was set for a remote pretrial by zoom on Nov. 12. Personal bond was $2,000. On Nov. 12, a final pretrial was set for Nov. 26 and at that time the prosecution was unable to proceed and the case was dismissed.

Lynn Hope Gordon

Lynn Hope Gordon of Detroit and previously of Van Buren Township was arraigned out-county on Nov. 11 on a charge of domestic violence on Nov. 6 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Remote pre-trial was set for Nov. 19. The final pretrial was Dec. 10 and the complaining victim had to appear. A live bench trial was set for Jan. 20.

At that time a plea deal was reached and she pled guilty to a reduced charge of disturbing the peace. She was fined $825. There are 12 months of probation and she shall engage in anger management and follow all recommendations with all documentation to probation.

Austin Roy-Carl Pilmer

Austin Roy-Carl Pilmer of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 19 on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation on Nov. 16 in Van Buren Township.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 3 and a preliminary exam on Dec. 10. Bond is $5,000/10%. On Dec. 3, the exam date was removed from the calendar and his probable cause conference was adjourned until Dec. 17. On Dec. 22, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 5 arraignment on the information. At that time a calendar conference was set for Jan. 12 and final conference for Feb. 20. Jury trial is April 14.