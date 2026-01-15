Court Watching

Amanda Star Dixon, 50, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon in a building causing injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, three weapons charges, and domestic violence on Nov. 10 in Van Buren Township.

She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 13 and her probable cause conference set for Nov. 26. Her preliminary exam was set for Dec. 3. After she retained an attorney, her preliminary exam was reset for Jan. 27. Cash bond is $50,000.

Van Buren Police say this was a domestic violence incident in a residence in the Hickory Woods neighborhood.