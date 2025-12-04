Court Watching

Jahlen Tyrone Coppy

Jahlen Tyrone Coppy of Saginaw was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Feb. 14, 2024 on two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle on Feb. 2 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $50,000. The preliminary exam was scheduled for March 20, 2024 and at that time the preliminary exam was waived and he was bound over to circuit court for an April 3 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for April 10 reset to April 11. Pretrial was set for April 18 and continued to April 30 and then May 7. Final conference was June 5, adjourned to June 20. Pretrial was Aug. 2 and jury trial was set for Sept. 18. He failed to show up for a Sept. 9, 2024 final conference and a bench warrant was signed and the jury trial canceled.