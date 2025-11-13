Court Watching

Anthony Jones, Jr.

Anthony Jones, 42, of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 11 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in Van Buren Township on Sept. 9. Personal bond was set at $10,000. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam for Oct. 1. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 15 arraignment on the information. His plea of guilty was accepted on Oct. 24 and his sentencing set for Dec. 8.

Danny Ray Phaup

Danny Ray Phaup, 44, of Inkster was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 12 on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, alter/forge/falsify vehicle document of license plate, and drove while license was suspended/revoked/denied on May 23 in Van Buren Township. It was noted he was a habitual offender. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 1. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 22, the court received a notice that the post office was unable to deliver his court notice. He failed to appear on Sept. 24 and on Sept. 25 a bench warrant was issued.