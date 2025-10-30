Court Watching

Joseph Cory Johnson

Joseph Cory Johnson, 32, of Sumpter Township was arraigned on Aug. 20 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less murder (strangulation) and domestic violence – third offense notice on Aug. 18 in Sumpter Township. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 3 and a preliminary examination for Sept. 10. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Oct. 9. Bond was set at $5,000/10%. Final conference is Dec. 4 and jury trial set for Dec. 18.

Jon-Solomon Solomon Smith

Jon-Solomon Solomon Smith of Van Buren Township was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence on Aug. 16 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 19. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 27 and a preliminary exam on Sept. 3. Personal bond is $5,000. There is to be no contact of any kind with the victim.

On Sept. 3 the live preliminary exam was reset for Oct. 22.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on charges of driving without a valid license on April 14, 2023 and on April 26, 2023. A show cause hearing was set for Sept. 4 on those charges. Preliminary exam is Oct. 22. Personal bond is $3,000 each. The defendant appeared for the court session.

Carlos Isaiah Payne

Carlos Isaiah Payne, 29, of Van Buren Township was arraigned out-county on June 8 on charges of assault with intent to cause great physical harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on June 6 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for June 18 and personal bond is $5,000. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 3. The complaining victim failed to appear and so the charges were dismissed.

Payne was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 10 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on Sept. 8 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 17 and a preliminary examination set for Sept. 24. At the time he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference is Oct. 15 and pretrial Nov. 21. Jury trial is set for Jan. 14.

Melvin Carl Foster

Melvin Carl Foster of Carleton is charged with operating while intoxicated – third offense on May 20, 2023 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody on July 10, 2025. His probable cause conference was July 23, and his preliminary exam held Sept. 10. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 24 arraignment on the information. Personal bond is $10,000. Pretrial is Oct. 22 and jury trial is Oct. 22.

Madison Ray Welzin

Madison Ray Welzin of Sumpter Township is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Dec. 13, 2024 in Sumpter Township. A warrant was entered into LEIN on June 18. He was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 29. Personal bond was set at $1,000. His probable cause conference was held Sept. 10 and preliminary exam was scheduled for Sept. 17. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use. The file went to probation for a recommendation. It was scheduled for review on Oct. 2. Paperwork was needed and so he was told to bring it in or a show-cause hearing will be set.

Kim Lamont French

Kim Lamont French of Belleville is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence – third offense notice on Aug. 28 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned out-county on Aug. 31. Probable cause conference was set for Sept. 10 and preliminary exam for Sept. 17. Then, on Sept. 10, the probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 17. It was held and the preliminary examination held on Sept. 24 and she was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 8. A final conference is Nov. 22 and a two-day jury trial is set for Jan. 27.

Roland Juno Yharbrough

Roland Juno Yharbrough of Romulus is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and domestic violence-second offense notice on Aug. 29 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 2 and a probable cause conference was set for Sept. 10. Bond of $5,000/10% was posted and preliminary exam held Sept. 17. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Oct. 1, final conference is Oct. 30, and jury trial set for Dec. 1.

Paul David Tansey

Paul David Tansey of Sumpter Township and formerly of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 26 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 25 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $1,000. A pretrial was held Sept. 10. A final pretrial was set for Oct. 15 and the complaining victim must appear.

On Oct. 15, he called the court saying he didn’t know of the hearing, although he had been advised, but would try to get a ride to the courthouse by 11 a.m.

No complaining victim was present so the case was dismissed.

Malik Novodni Mason

Malik Novodni Mason, 24, of Detroit was set for his arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 10 on a charge of retail fraud-second degree on March 8 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear so a remote show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 1. He failed to appear and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Amber Nichole Wortman

Amber Nichole Wortman, 39, of Jackson was video-arraigned in custody on July 25 on a charge of first-degree retail fraud on July 24 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and another probable cause conference for Aug. 13 and then Aug. 27 and then Sept. 10. Personal bond is $1,000.

On July 25, she also was video-arraigned on a charge of first-degree retail fraud on March 9 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $5,000/10%. The probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and the preliminary examination Aug. 13. Then it was reset for a probable cause conference for Sept. 10 as well.

She also was video-arraigned on two new charges of retail fraud, one on April 25 and one on March 28, and arraigned on a bench warrant after failure to appear for a retail fraud charge of March 29. Bond is $5,000/10%. Probable cause conference was Aug. 6 and another probable cause conference set for Aug. 13. Then, both were reset for Sept. 10.

On Sept. 10 the probable cause conferences were held and she was disposed on a guilty plea. She was fined $1,777 and this was added to her payment plan. The court was notified she currently was in the Jackson County Jail on a charge of shoplifting in the 12th District Court. The notices were sent to the jail.

She is not to return to Meijer on Belleville Road.