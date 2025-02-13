Court Watching

Bryce Tan Truong

Bryce Tan Truong, 39, of Belleville is charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more, operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop after collision on Aug. 12 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Jan. 15 and then a remote pretrial for Jan. 29. At that time, the case was adjourned to review discovery and he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Feb. 12.

Deja Marie Hall

Deja Marie Hall, 25, of Ypsilanti, was charged with operating while intoxicated with occupant less than 16 and operating while intoxicated on Aug. 13, 2023 in the city of Belleville. She failed to appear for her Nov. 15 court date and a show-cause hearing was set for Dec. 13. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On Jan. 17, 2024, she was present for her show-cause arraignment and her attorney asked for the case to be adjourned for discovery. Her pretrial was set for Feb. 7, but she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued.

Then the show cause/pretrial was set for April 3. She failed to appear. On July 17, her arraignment/pretrial was set for Aug. 8 and then reset for Aug. 21. A final pretrial was set for Oct. 2 and then for Nov. 6. A remote pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and then for Jan. 15. On Jan. 15 the charge of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 was dismissed. The operating while intoxicated charge was reduced to a guilty plea of operating while visibly impaired.

Ian Michael Jones

Ian Michael Jones, 23, of Detroit is charged with domestic violence on March 1, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He failed to appear on Feb. 28, 2023 for a remote arraignment/pretrial but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On Dec. 23, 2024 he was video-arraigned while in custody. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Dec. 30. Then, his final pretrial was set for Jan. 15. Bond is $1,500/10%. He is not to return to the place of the offense and is to have no mood-altering substances while on this bond.

On Jan. 15, the case was dismissed when the complaining witness failed to appear. Case closed.

James Tyler Morgan

James Tyler Morgan of Clinton and previously of Belleville is charged with assault or assault and battery on April 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Final pretrial was Jan. 15 and at that time the case was dismissed without prejudice when the complainant failed to appear. Case closed.

Davont Andrew Handley

Davont Andrew Handley of Taylor and formerly of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody by Judge Martin on Dec. 3. He is charged with domestic violence in Van Buren Township on Dec. 1. His remote pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and personal bond set at $5,000. On Dec. 18, he said he was in zoom all morning and no one ever talked to him. His remote pretrial was set for Jan. 15. He failed to appear so a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott of Ypsilanti is charged with a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substances (narcotic or cocaine – less than 50 grams), a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substance (GBL – less than 25 grams), a count of possession of GBL, a count of possession of narcotic or cocaine, and retail fraud-second degree on Dec. 10 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 12 by Magistrate Hindman and given $5,000 personal bond that includes that he cannot return to Walmart and there should be no drug use. At his probable cause conference on Dec. 23, a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 12.

On Jan. 22 the court was advised by the Washtenaw County Sheriff that the defendant was in custody with Washtenaw on new charges. He was present for a bond violation hearing by zoom from the Washtenaw County Jail and he was arraigned on the bond violation by Magistrate Hindman. Bond was reset for $5,000/10%, but it can be personal if the defendant is placed on the Wayne County GPS tether program.

Ambreille Linzye Rogers

Ambreille Linzye Rogers of Van Buren Township was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $200 and $1,000 at Detroit Metro Airport on Dec. 12, 2022. The charge was brought on Dec. 4, 2024 and she failed to appear for a Dec. 18 remote arraignment/pretrial. A remote show-cause arraignment was set for Jan. 29. She failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss of Wayne is charged with domestic violence on June 30, 2024 in Sumpter Township. A warrant was out for his arrest for failure to appear and a remote show cause/pretrial was set for Jan. 29. Final pretrial was set for Feb. 19. Personal bond is $5,000.

Michael David McDaniel

Michael David McDaniel of Sumpter Township is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and assault and battery on a pregnant individual on Jan. 17 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Jan. 20 and personal bond is $10,000. Probable cause conference was held Jan. 29 and another probable cause conference set for Feb. 19.

Javin Tyse Grisham

Javin Tyse Grisham, 38, of Canton is charged with domestic violence and operating while intoxicated-second offense on Dec. 28 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 28 and a remote pretrial held for Jan. 8. A remote pretrial was set for Jan. 29.

At that time the domestic violence charge was dismissed by the party. His operating while intoxicated-2 charge was reduced to operating while intoxicated and he pled guilty. A pre-sentence interview was set for Feb. 6.

Arceini Jonel Gray

Arceini Jonel Gray, 35, of Inkster is charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence on April 30, 2023 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered on Dec. 12, 2024 and she was set for her arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 8, but she did not appear. A remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for Jan. 29. Final pretrial is Feb. 19.

Cameron Keith Thomas Nichols

Cameron Keith Thomas Nichols, 26, of Van Buren Township was video arraigned in custody on Jan. 3 and charged with possessing a controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) less than 25 grams on Jan. 1 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $1,000. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 15. At his probable cause conference on Jan. 29, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of consuming a controlled substance. The file was sent to probation for a recommendation on the sentence.

A Romulus charge of unlawful driving away of a vehicle on June 5 was reduced to attempted unlawful driving away. He pled guilty to that charge and the file was sent to probation.

Mohamed L Cherif

Mohamed L. Cherif of Ann Arbor was charged with malicious destruction of property on Jan. 21 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 5 and Judge Martin set a personal bond of $1,000. Arraignment/pretrial was set for Feb. 20.

Nathan Reynolds Spear

Nathan Reynolds Spear of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on Feb. 4 on a charge of domestic violence – second offense in Van Buren Township on Feb. 2. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and his pretrial set for Feb. 12.

Mekayla Jonae Mitchell

Mekayla Jonae Mitchell of Romulus was video-arraigned while in custody with Romulus Police on Feb. 4 on a bench warrant for a driving while license suspended charge from April 3, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond is $3,000. Arraignment/pretrial is Feb. 20.

She is also charged with a Feb. 3 Romulus count of assault and battery on Romulus Police. Remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Feb. 20. Personal bond is $5,000.

Deanna Gabriel Rogers

Deanna Gabriel Rogers, 51, of Sumpter Township was set for her show-cause hearing on Feb. 5 for failing to appear at a hearing on a charge of driving with no insurance in the city of Belleville on Dec. 11. She again failed to appear.

Dionte Kristopher Kelley

Dionte Kristopher Kelley of Roseville was charged with child abuse-4th degree on Oct. 20, 2021 in the city of Belleville. He failed to appear for a hearing so a warrant was out for his arrest. He was video-arraigned in custody of Belleville Police on Jan. 2. Bond of $5,000/10% was set. He was present for a remote pretrial on Feb. 5 and his pretrial rescheduled for April 2 so the complaining victim can appear.

Tiwan Torntito Browning

Tiwan Torntito Browning of Ypsilanti is charged with two counts of child abuse – 4th degree, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, two counts of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, and failure to stop at a property damage accident on Aug. 1 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 5, but the post office advised it was unable to deliver the court notice and it was returned.

Paula Marie Ashton

Paula Marie Ashton of Belleville is charged with operating while intoxicated – 2nd offense on April 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for her arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 5. Arraignment was held and her pretrial set for March 19. Personal bond is $1,000.

Albert Jerry Kosis

Albert Jerry Kosis of Farmington Hills was set for a compliance review hearing on Feb. 5 on charges of failure to appear for court hearings on fleeing in a vehicle, retail fraud, and driving while license suspended on Nov. 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Information was emailed to the Oakland County Jail and he appeared by zoom on Feb. 5.

His live court date was set for Feb. 12. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Jesse Daniel Doe

Jesse Daniel Doe of Belleville was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Feb. 5 on a Dec. 17 charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in the city of Belleville. Bond was $10,000/10%.

He was video-arraigned while in police custody on Dec. 19. Probable cause conference was Dec. 30. He is to have no contact with the complaining victim.

On Feb. 5, his preliminary exam was reset for March 19 because his attorney was sick.

Dejuan Dominique-Ladale Jackson

Dejuan Dominique-Ladale Jackson, 30, of Southfield, was charged with uttering and publishing and false pretenses on Aug. 22 in Van Buren Township. Her probable cause conference was Feb. 7 and then adjourned to Feb. 21. Personal bond was $10,000.

On Feb. 21, the charge was dismissed because of a prior plea agreement in circuit court for case 23-004503-01-FH. Judge Martin At that time there was a waiver of the jury trial and the charge was dismissed.

Jaden Tyler John McKeith

Jaden Tyler John McKeith, 22, of Riverview was arraigned on Dec. 18, 2023 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of firearms on Dec. 16, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000 and a probable cause conference for Jan. 3, 2024. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 10 and then adjourned to Jan. 24 and then Jan. 31.

On Jan. 31, 2024 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Feb. 14 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for March 7 and he pled guilty to both charges. Sentencing on April 8 brought fees totaling $398 and two years of probation.