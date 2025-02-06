Court Watching

Wain Lee Bales

Wain Lee Bales, 52, of Newport and previously of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned at 34th District Court while in custody on Feb. 3 on three 2023 bench warrants and one Feb. 1 charge, all in Van Buren Township.

The new charge is possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $2,000/10% and a probable cause conference set Feb. 12.

The bench warrant on three charges for violating technical requirements on Nov. 28, 2023 brought a bond of $1,000/10% each and a pretrial on March 20.

Ronald James Coleman

Ronald James Coleman of Detroit was charged at 34th District Court with malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000 in Van Buren Township on June 11, 2022. A warrant was in place until his Dec. 18, 2024 arraignment. Personal bond was $5,000. A preliminary examination was held Jan. 29 and the charge was dismissed when the complaining victim failed to appear.

Eric Allen Brackman

Eric Allen Brackman of New Boston was charged with possession of narcotics on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary examination was set for Jan. 29 on this charge and Nov. 16 assault, controlled substance, and domestic violence charges from Huron Township, but he said he did not get the notice to appear.

On Jan. 29 a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. Bond will be $10,000 cash, no surety.

Autumn Christine Doman

Autumn Christine Doman of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 3 after being charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age on Jan. 30. Judge Patton set her personal bond at $5,000 and a remote pretrial for Feb. 19.

Robert Van Lake

Robert Van Lake of Maybee on Feb. 3 was video-arraigned while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a Dec. 27, 2021 charge of possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy in the city of Belleville.

Judge Patton set a $5,000/10% bond and an in-person probable cause conference on Feb. 12, if he is able to post bond and is released prior to the hearing date.