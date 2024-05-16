Court Watching

Matthew Mark Taylor

Matthew Mark Taylor, 30, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his probable cause conferences on Feb. 28 on four cases having to do with stealing catalytic converters from automobiles in Romulus and Van Buren Township in 2020, after they were adjourned from Jan. 17.

His defense attorney Rebecca Tieppo was assigned to the cases in October and is seeking a global resolution. She said she needed time to work with the prosecutor and Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conferences until Feb. 28 and said the driving while license suspended misdemeanor will continue with the felony cases.

Judge Martin noted on Feb. 28 that Taylor had been waiting for his four cases for several hours on Zoom before his attorney was present and the case could be called. By that time, he was no longer present. The attorney was allowed to waive his presence and Judge Martin scheduled all four cases at one time for a preliminary exam on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

But on April 3, he was present in person and the attorney was not present. When she got there at 2:24 p.m., she said several files just came and she had to review them. The exam was reset to 12:30 p.m., June 26. Judge Martin noted that the victims waiting to testify in the case were present in the courtroom and had been there several times before in the past waiting for action on the 2020 cases.

Jeffrey Byron Lominac

Jeffrey Byron Lominac, 58, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman on Nov. 8 while in custody of Sumpter Township police. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and felony firearm on Nov. 7 in Sumpter Township.

His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22 and then adjourned to Dec. 20 and then adjourned for discovery to Jan. 24. The preliminary exam was set for March 6 and then April 24. At that time, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 8 arraignment on the information.

At circuit court, he pled guilty to a new charge of brandishing a weapon in public and the other charges were dismissed. He was fined $128 and put on 18 months of probation.