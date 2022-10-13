Court Watching: 18-year-old Westland male arraigned for running over female

Arion Joseph Ely-Dawson, 18, of Westland was arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman by video from the Van Buren Township police lockup on Oct. 5 on two charges surrounding the alleged vehicular assault on a female on Oct. 3 in Van Buren Township.

He was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and failure to stop at a personal injury accident. His bond was set at $25,000/10% and he is to have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS tether if released.

His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 12 before Judge Lisa Martin.

Deon Deshawn Taylor

Deon Deshawn Taylor, 28, of Inkster and previously of Sumpter Township, was present via video from the Wayne County Jail for his arraignment/probable cause conference on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on Nov. 9, 2021 in Sumpter Township. Judge Martin said Sumpter police asked for a $6,000/10% bond, but his defense attorney Kristina Joseph said her client has medical problems and no way to post bond. Prosecutor Jane Gillis said he possibly is eligible for a misdemeanor charge. Judge Martin set personal bond at $5,000 and adjourned his probable cause conference until April 6. Defense attorney Joseph said her client has taken care of all the warrants that had been out for him.

On April 6 he was scheduled for his probable cause conference on April 20, then adjourned until May 11. The probable cause conference was set for May 25.

On May 25, Judge Green approved a plea agreement that reduced the charge to obtaining a pistol without a license. He was sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation, forfeiture of the weapon, and a fine of $545. After six months, if there are no further problems, the charge will be dismissed.

Teondra Denise Davis

Teondra Denise Davis of Van Buren Township was set for a March 23 remote pretrial on a charge of assault or assault and battery on March 3 in Van Buren Township. She asked for a jury trial and her request was put in the pile of state files waiting for jury trial dates. The case was scheduled for review on Dec. 28. Her $5,000 personal bond stipulates she must not enter specified premises at an Archwood apartment.

On June 26, the case was removed from the jury calendar and a final pretrial set for Aug. 3, but she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest on Aug. 16.

April Marie Tucker

April Marie Tucker, 42, of Ypsilanti and previously Sumpter Township, was set for her probable cause conference on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 4, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The probable cause conference was adjourned until April 6 so the defense attorney could get discovery. The post office said the notice to appear that was mailed was not able to be delivered. On May 5 a warrant for her arrest was entered into LEIN.

Jacob Bo McWhirter

Jacob Bo McWhirter of Van Buren township was charged with domestic violence on May 13, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for an Oct. 27, 2020 court date and a warrant signed for his arrest. He emailed the court for a new court date on Feb. 25, 2022 and he was scheduled for an April 13 pre-trial. On April 13, the case was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.