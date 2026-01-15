Court arraigns suspect in Nov. 3 deadly shooting at Parkwood Apts.

Carlos Isaiah Payne, 30, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody at 34th District Court on Jan. 8 on four felony counts surrounding the shooting death in Parkwood Apartments on Nov. 3, 2025.

Judge Lisa Martin set bond at $200,000 / 10% and a probable cause conference on Jan. 20. The preliminary exam was set for Jan. 27.

Payne is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of interfering with a crime report/commit crime/threaten to kill/injure, and one charge of weapons/felony firearm.

The defendant had also been charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on June 6, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The preliminary exam on those charges was Sept. 3, 2025, but the complaining victim failed to appear and the charges were dismissed.

He then was arraigned Sept. 10 on the same charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on Sept. 8 in Van Buren Township. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. On Nov. 12 he was in court on a tether violation. A jury trial is set for Jan. 14, 2026 in this case and he is being kept in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Judge Martin ordered no contact with multiple parties in the murder case and the defendant is not to be released without a GPS tether. His appointed Neighborhood Defender Service defense attorney is Kerry Martin.

Police had explained what happened Nov. 3, 2025.

At about 2:18 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, the Van Buren Police Department was dispatched to the Parkwood Apartments for a reported shooting inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 32-year-old male from Canton Township who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

There were several individuals inside the apartment at the time. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify both the suspect and the suspect’s location. Late Monday evening, with assistance from the Western Wayne Special Operations Team, detectives executed a search warrant in Ypsilanti Township and took the suspect into custody.

The investigation was ongoing and there was no hurry since the defendant was wanted on other charges by the sheriff. On Dec. 30, the charges surrounding the murder were filed with the prosecutor’s office.

Van Buren Township Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said the deceased and the suspect were known to each other.