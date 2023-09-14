Correction: Kelly McWilliams wasn’t at that subcommittee meeting

On page three of the Aug. 24 edition of the Independent, we referred to Belleville DDA vice-chairperson Kelly McWilliams, who is a member of the subcommittee that suggested paid parking in the city’s N. Liberty Street parking lot. McWilliams said while she is a member of the Economic Development subcommittee, she was not at the subcommittee meeting where paid parking was suggested. She said the downtown needs more parking, but she isn’t sure this is the way to pursue it.

We apologize for the confusion.

— Rosemary K. Otzman, editor