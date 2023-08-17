Correction: John Delaney has not been arraigned on charge from incident

John Delaney of Van Buren Township pointed out that although our story in last week’s Court Watching story on page 21 said he was arraigned Aug. 3 by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley, he was not arraigned and never even got to see the judge except at a distance.
Delaney said he and a neighbor were present in court on Aug. 3, but they are the victims and wanted to prosecute, so their arraignment was adjourned until Sept. 21 to give everyone a chance to sort out what happened on June 30 on Mida Drive.
We apologize for the error.
Rosemary Otzman, editor
John Delaney of Van Buren Township pointed out that although our story in last week’s Court Watching story on page 21 said he was arraigned Aug. 3 by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley, he was not arraigned and never even got to see the judge except at a distance.