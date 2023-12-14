Correction: Bethany Bible Church Christmas Concert is Dec. 16, 17

In a letter to the editor on page 5 and in the Things to Do column on page 14 in the Dec. 14 edition of the Independent, a mistake was made concerning the date of Bethany Bible Church’s Christmas Choir Concert. There is no concert on Christmas Eve. The “Wonder of Wonders” choir concert will be presented at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Bethany is located at 810 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville. The public is invited.

The wrong information was submitted to us on the concert. We regret printing incorrect information.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor