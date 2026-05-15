Correction: Belleville fire chief’s office would be $5,000 to build, not $85,000

In the editor’s column on page 4 in the May 7 issue of the Independent, we reported that the proposed office for the new Belleville fire chief would cost $85,000 to construct. Belleville councilwoman Julie Kissel alerted us that figure was wrong and it should be $5,000. Also, we got the last name of the DPW director wrong a couple of times. It should be Johnson.
In addition, on page 8 we announced the wrong day for the Sumpter Township Fishing Derby for Kids. It will be June 13.
We regret the errors and apologize for printing misinformation.
Rosemary K. Otzman, editor
In the editor’s column on page 4 in the May 7 issue of the Independent, we reported that the proposed office for the new Belleville fire chief would cost $85,000 to construct. Belleville councilwoman Julie Kissel alerted us that figure was wrong and it should be $5,000. Also, we got the last name of the DPW director wrong a couple of times. It should be Johnson.