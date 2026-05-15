Correction: Belleville fire chief’s office would be $5,000 to build, not $85,000

In the editor’s column on page 4 in the May 7 issue of the Independent, we reported that the proposed office for the new Belleville fire chief would cost $85,000 to construct. Belleville councilwoman Julie Kissel alerted us that figure was wrong and it should be $5,000. Also, we got the last name of the DPW director wrong a couple of times. It should be Johnson.

In addition, on page 8 we announced the wrong day for the Sumpter Township Fishing Derby for Kids. It will be June 13.

We regret the errors and apologize for printing misinformation.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor